Suns lose to LA Clippers in Game 3 of NBA Western Conference Finals

Will Tyronn Lue (AKA “Bill Belichick) and the Los Angeles Clippers fend off elimination once more, or will the Phoenix Suns lock things up to advance to the NBA Finals? We’ll find out as the 201 Western Conference Finals move on to Game 6 Wednesday night in L.A. The Clippers have come back from a 2-0 deficit in every round so far in the NBA playoffs, but face their biggest challenge yet. However, the Clippers have embraced that underdog mentality, with Patrick Beverley helping push the “Belichick” nickname onto Lue. However, the team will be without Kawhi Leonard, who remains out with a knee sprain. On the other side, the Suns are trying to breakthrouhg as a rising force in the NBA behind the likes of young stars like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. If the Suns do finish out the series, it would mark the first-ever NBA Finals appearance for Chris Paul If you’re looking to stream the game, you can watch it without cable via fuboTV (which has a free trial) or Sling (which is $10 a month to start).