Suns lose to LA Clippers in Game 3 of NBA Western Conference Finals

By Justin Lum
fox10phoenix.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) - Paul George scored 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in a dominant third quarter, beating newly returned Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 106-92 on Thursday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Clippers cut their series deficit to 2-1,...

