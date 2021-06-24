Middle Township Resolution Creates Plan Endorsement Citizens’ Advisory Committee
Middle Township passed a resolution during its June 21 Committee meeting to create a Plan Endorsement Citizens' Advisory Committee to serve as a liaison between the Township and the State Planning Commission (SPC) Office of Planning Advocacy (OPA) throughout the Township's State Plan Endorsement Process. The resolution aligns with the Township's goal to update its State Plan Endorsement by the State Planning Commission.
