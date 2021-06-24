3713 Knighton Cir, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Wow! Beautiful, open concept layout with over four-thousand square feet to enjoy! This home was built in 2020 meaning it is practically brand new while lovingly maintained with a brand new deck completed in June. This home offers luxurious finishes throughout, including granite countertops, newer cabinets, and flooring. The large kitchen island and open concept is perfect for entertaining family and guests. Upstairs features 5 bedrooms with a huge primary suite and luxury bath. The large basement offers a full bedroom and bathroom and just the extra space you're looking for! Nearby splash park and playground with quick access to the Swift Creek Reservoir perfect for kayaking and fishing. This is a fantastic opportunity to own in Cambria Cove - don't miss out!