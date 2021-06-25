Cancel
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie's Public Art Program

Abdi Isaaq
 16 days ago

CityofEP/Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Public Art Program aims to support public art communities and creative expression in Eden Prairie. Additionally, Eden Prairie is committed to supporting public art and community-based programming to support creative expression, spark dialogue and reinforce a sense of community.

The following events are available to participate in:

  • Art on City Walls

Art on City Walls provides local and regional artists to exhibit their works at the Art Center. The exhibition opens from Monday to Friday during business hours and changes its themes every six weeks.

The artworks presented here are varied from photography and paintings, to murals and collages. Interested artists may apply to participate in the exhibition. Criteria for the artworks include two-dimensional works that must be framed and ready to hang with wire/cable. Paintings do not need to be framed, but they must be prepared for hanging with wire/cable. Three-dimensional works must be less than 18-inches high, by 24-inches wide and 8-inches deep.

Contact the Art Center at the website https://www.edenprairie.org/Home/Components/Form/Form/0162aa5a37b04c98815597d5fe0fd56f/369 or call 952-949-8304 for further information.

  • Preserve Boulevard Scluptures

Preserve Boulevard Sculptures is created in August 2020 by CJ Rench Design Studio, after careful selection of submitted proposals for works of art to be installed in Preserve Boulevard. Preserve Boulevard Sculptures consists of large-scale groupings of colorful Minnesota native grasses supporting the entire length of the boulevard, and visually complementing the surrounding natural landscape.

  • Rotating Art Series

Collaborating art to the daily lives of the community of Eden Prairie, the Rotating Art Series presents the artworks from artists across Minnesota. The artworks are carefully selected based on certain requirements, such as quality, artistic merit and the connection to the proposed site.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotating Art Series has combined the 2020 and 2021 funding years and will begin to receive art submissions in early 2022.

  • Storage and Utility Box Wraps

Experience pieces of storage and utility boxes that are transformed into aesthetic artworks. The program has been running since 2018, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Eden Prairie Community Foundation. Storage and Utility Box Wraps meets several City Council goals, including Sense of Community, Preserved and Beautiful Environment and Innovative and Sustainable Practices, as well as goals set out in the City’s comprehensive plan, Aspire Eden Prairie 2040.

