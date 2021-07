Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers will be getting some new partners in The Marvels, also known as Captain Marvel 2, in the form of two of the MCU’s freshest heroines. Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau AKA Photon we already met in WandaVision and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan will soon be introduced in Ms. Marvel. We don’t know what causes these three superpowered women to come together, but it looks like the trio will have their work cut out for them, going by the latest intel.