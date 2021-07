It’s tough being a VR enthusiast with only access to a PSVR. For the last two years or so, we haven’t seen a ton of games being released for the system, with the vast majority being smaller games made by indies, usually hampered by the limitations imposed by the PS4’s aging hardware. But if there was a game I was looking forward to, hoping it would never get cancelled, that game was Sniper Elite VR. Ever since hearing from my colleage, Jordan Hawes, after his E3 2019 preview of the game, I knew this was going to be one hell of a title which would take advantage of one of the most criminally underused peripherals in recent memory: the PS AIM controller.