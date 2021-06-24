Rainbow Six Extraction Sledge Operator Showcase Trailer Brings the Hammer Down

Ayo the Clown has been in the works for a bit, and today, the game got its first Switch-centric trailer. It had been known to be a Switch release for a while, but a listing on the eShop this morning showed the first Switch screens and it looks fantastic. The claymation look is something that really hasn’t been done much for platformers ever – with Claymates being the most notable on the SNES, and the overall look and feel of the gameplay evokes a bit of the newer Yoshi games. There is more of an action side to this as Ayo has several weapons to use, and it looks very impressive for an indie game – especially a multi-platform release. It will also be hitting the PC via Steam and you can wishlist it on both there and the eShop so you’ll be ready whenever it comes out for the low price of $19.99.