Indianapolis Man Sentenced For ‘Vile’ Racist Harassment Of Black Neighbor
A white man in Indiana has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after he plead guilty to racist harassment and intimidation toward his Black neighbor last summer. According to WRTV, the 51-year-old Indianapolis man was charged last year after burning a cross, displaying a swastika and a sign with numerous racial slurs toward his neighbor’s property. He also threw eggs at the neighbor’s house and repeatedly played the song “Dixie.”www.bet.com
