'Interview With the Vampire' Series Coming to AMC

KTVB
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Rice's best-selling novel, Interview With the Vampire, is being turned into a TV series for AMC and its streaming service, AMC+, to premiere in 2022. Additionally, AMC Networks acquired the rights in 2020 to Rice's catalog, which includes the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series. The upcoming Interview With the Vampire series, which will consist of an eight-episode first season, is the first title under the deal to be greenlit.

www.ktvb.com
