Houston, TX

Former Houston Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Begins 6-Year Prison Sentence

By Quinci LeGardye
 19 days ago
A former Houston megachurch pastor who pleaded guilty to defrauding the vulnerable and elderly last year has begun his prison sentence. ABC13 Houston reports that Kirbyjon H. Caldwell is serving his sentence at a low-security federal prison in Beaumont, TX, where he was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday (June 22). The 67-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and defrauding investors.

