Arkham Horror The Card Game Revised Core Announced

By Tyler Chancey
techraptor.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike a mysterious and unknown intelligence from beyond mortal ken, Fantasy Flight Games emerged to reveal a new form for Arkham Horror: The Card Game. In the official press release, they laid out just what exactly this Revised Core set will include. For those already familiar with the game, there isn't exactly a whole lot that is new. This is still the base version of Arkham Horror: The Card Game with the same original scenarios and investigators. Aside from some new card artwork, the inclusion of several cards from earlier expansions to allow for more customization, and some welcome tweaks to the organization, this is the same game Arkham Horror veterans have been playing. Aside from basic quality-of-life improvements, there is are no fundamental changes or revisions to the core rules.

