Arkham Horror The Card Game Revised Core Announced

Dispatch is a game developed and published by indie developer Two Shoed Lou. The game is currently only available through the developers’ website here, and you can choose to pay for the game and help support the developers, or you can just choose to download the game for free. Up until about a week ago, I had never even heard of this game, but I thought the premise of it sounded incredibly interesting. You play as a 911 dispatcher in charge of taking calls, but the cool thing is that it uses voice recognition in order to use your microphone and allows you to speak the commands that you would normally just click on the screen. So, what do you need to know about Dispatch? Before you continue reading, I highly suggest you go check this game out here and play through it (it only takes about 20 minutes) because there are some pretty major plot twists throughout, and you’re going to want to experience those for yourself.