Today, tomorrow: RTD leaders will speak to safety in public meetings
Virtual sessions will allow plenty of time for questions. As pandemic restrictions lift and people who have not been using Regional Transportation District (RTD) services consider a return to the system, the agency recognizes that people have questions. The public is invited to attend “Welcome Back to RTD: A Conversation About Safety,” two virtual meetings this evening and tomorrow that will allow people to speak directly with key RTD leaders in safety and operations.www.rtd-denver.com