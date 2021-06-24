Cow from escaped herd caught in Los Angeles suburb

How did a musical genre from a country with an isolated language and a different culture achieved to position itself worldwide with simply fantastic success?. K-Pop is so extensive that it covers aspects: historical, cultural, economic, and even political. Its success has been such that it has managed to win over the challenging city of Los Angeles, and its music has filled radio stations and all music platforms. We can find all around the city stores used to the sale of merchandise dedicated only to K-pop. Just because K-Pop has become a worldwide phenomenon, it doesn't mean that everyone knows about it, so what is K-Pop? Easy in definition, K for Korea, and Pop for Pop Music. So, in simple words, K-Pop is South Korean Pop Music.