Several Bible verses talk about our wellness in the Bible. These passages emphasize the importance of taking our health seriously. While many of us are familiar with 1 Corinthians 6:19, which says our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, other passages speak to the need to care for ourselves. Thankfully, God gives us the blueprint on how best to treat our bodies which requires proper maintenance. While the Bible doesn’t give us medical guidance directly, there are many principles we can apply to our physical, mental and spiritual well-being that all Christians should pay attention to. Here are five Bible verses on wellness every Christian should know.