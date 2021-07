In his blue jeans, white shirt, blonde mustache and cowboy hat, Kenneth Braddock (along with Michael Scott) may have looked a bit out of place at the Dallas Arboretum on Thursday, June 10. After all, the night’s Food and Wine Festival’s theme was “A Gatsby Garden Soiree,” with Event Chair Alicia Voltmer, Anita Davis and Donna and James Buhr in flapper attire enjoying the layers of champagne cups. But the logo on Kenneth’s and Michael’s shirt pockets made them an important part of the sold-out VIP gathering at A Tasteful Place. It read “Rosewood Texas Raised Wagyu Beef,” and they were one of the evening’s purveyors.