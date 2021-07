FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in enterprise auto adjudication software solutions and services for health plans administering government sponsored healthcare (Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid), has been named by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the Top Technology employers in the Greater Philadelphia area. The Top Technology Employers list ranks companies in various sectors of the technology industry by their influence in the region. 2021 marks the thirteenth consecutive year that RAM Technologies has been recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal.