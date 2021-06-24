Point32Health challenges Aduhelm, threatens coverage for 1.1M members

Medicare officials are beginning a review of Biogen Inc.’s new Alzheimer’s drug to decide whether to standardize coverage of the medicine nationally, a widely-anticipated step that would allow the government to place limits on who can receive the medicine. The review of Biogen’s drug, called Aduhelm, will include an analysis of published clinical studies and medical society guidelines, as well as two public hearings later this month to assess the therapy’s benefits, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said on Monday.