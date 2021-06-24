Cancel
Point32Health challenges Aduhelm, threatens coverage for 1.1M members

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoint32Health may not cover Biogen's new Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm, for its commercial members unless the price is reduced. Point32Health CMO Michael Sherman, MD, told The Boston Globe that the drugmaker was favoring "excessive corporate profits" with the $56,000 price tag over patient interests. Dr. Sherman believes the price of the treatment should be closer to $5,600, 10 percent of the current cost.

