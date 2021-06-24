LTE: Join Hopewell Valley Civic Trust

We are putting together an association called the Hopewell Valley Civic Trust (HVCY) to develop a more coordinated approach to community involvement in Hopewell Borough, Hopewell Township, and Pennington Borough referred to here as the community of Hopewell Valley.The trust will give citizens of Hopewell Valley a chance to create the kind of democratic citizen involvement that gives any community the power to make make improvements happen, solve the community’s problems and secure a bright future.Without effective community involvement citizens voices are separate and therefore relatively small, but with a whole community response to issues and problems Hopewell Valley citizens’ voices can get bigger and stronger and Hopewell Valley’s people power in democracy will grow.