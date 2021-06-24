Cancel
Hopewell, NJ

LTE: Join Hopewell Valley Civic Trust

By MercerMe Community Contributor
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are putting together an association called the Hopewell Valley Civic Trust (HVCY) to develop a more coordinated approach to community involvement in Hopewell Borough, Hopewell Township, and Pennington Borough referred to here as the community of Hopewell Valley.The trust will give citizens of Hopewell Valley a chance to create the kind of democratic citizen involvement that gives any community the power to make make improvements happen, solve the community’s problems and secure a bright future.Without effective community involvement citizens voices are separate and therefore relatively small, but with a whole community response to issues and problems Hopewell Valley citizens’ voices can get bigger and stronger and Hopewell Valley’s people power in democracy will grow.

