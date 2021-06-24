Cancel
Video Games

Mario Golf: Super Rush

By Jeff Haynes
 18 days ago

The parents' guide to what's in this game. While this game doesn't automatically score a hole in one, the various modes and fast-paced multiplayer sets up a lot of fun on the links. If you're new to the sport, Mario Golf: Super Rush does a great job of breaking down everything from driving to putting in simple terms with a fairly detailed tutorial. This is also supplemented by a golf glossary of terms and a colorful presentation with the 16 playable characters (17 if you count your Mii avatar), indicating the simple to learn, but hard to master nature of the game. What's really engaging about Super Rush are the subtle tweaks to the sport that livens up the action on the course. For example, multiplayer matches against other players or AI characters are just exhilarating in modes like Speed Golf and Battle Golf, where you try your best to be both quick and accurate in your shots to the cup. Aside from the pressure as you prepare your shots, you have to be aware of incoming rushes from other players that can knock you and the ball out of position, charged up super shots like Yoshi's that can turn your ball into a wobbly egg that won't roll straight, or environmental hazards like Bob-ombs that will fling your ball off the course. It's hard not to laugh and get excited during close matches when you see a friend just miss a shot, giving you an opportunity to sink a putt and win the game.

