Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath, ME

Bath man pleads guilty in $2.7 million embezzlement case

By The Times Record
Sun-Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bath man at the center of a $2.7 million embezzlement investigation faces jail time and hundreds of thousands dollars in fines after pleading guilty in federal court. David Altenburg, 46, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of wire fraud, seven counts of money laundering, one count of transferring property to prevent seizure and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.

www.sunjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Fbi#Money Laundering#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy