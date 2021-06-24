Bath man pleads guilty in $2.7 million embezzlement case
A Bath man at the center of a $2.7 million embezzlement investigation faces jail time and hundreds of thousands dollars in fines after pleading guilty in federal court. David Altenburg, 46, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of wire fraud, seven counts of money laundering, one count of transferring property to prevent seizure and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.www.sunjournal.com