Message Music: 3 Artists Who Performed With 'Pride'

By Stephen Kallao
NPR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist and educator Michael Mwenso returns for another installment of Message Music, a series in which we explore the deeper meaning of music that matters to us. In honor of Pride month, Mwenso chose the music of three artists who expressed their individuality, gender and sexual identities with freedom. "They had no fear to be who they were, to dress how they wanted to be, to express themselves," he says.

