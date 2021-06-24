Dosunmu, Howell named Dike Eddleman Athletes of the Year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - For the second straight season, Ayo Dosunmu is the male Dike Eddleman Athlete of the Year winner at the University of Illinois. Dosunmu is currently in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine as he pursues a professional career following his record-setting junior campaign in the orange and blue. The 2020-21 season saw Dosunmu named the USA Today National Player of the Year, named a consensus First Team All-American, and win the Bob Cousy Award for the Best Point Guard in the Nation.