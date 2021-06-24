Cancel
Chicago, IL

Dosunmu, Howell named Dike Eddleman Athletes of the Year

By Nico Haeflinger
cw23tv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - For the second straight season, Ayo Dosunmu is the male Dike Eddleman Athlete of the Year winner at the University of Illinois. Dosunmu is currently in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine as he pursues a professional career following his record-setting junior campaign in the orange and blue. The 2020-21 season saw Dosunmu named the USA Today National Player of the Year, named a consensus First Team All-American, and win the Bob Cousy Award for the Best Point Guard in the Nation.

cw23tv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athlete Of The Year#Track Field#Wccu#Wics#First Team All American#The Bob Cousy Award#The Best Point Guard
