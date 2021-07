SMITHFIELD – A month after Bryant University reopened its campus to 100% capacity, the university announced Wednesday that students who wish to return to campus for the upcoming fall semester must be vaccinated for COVID-19. Bryant joins a long list of local colleges, including Brown University, the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island, where students will be mandated to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before fall classes commence. Currently, Bryant students have to take all summer courses online.