When last season came to an end, UNH head basketball coach Bill Herrion already knew that one thing needed to change for his team to become an America East championship team. That one thing was to become a better perimeter shooting team. The additions made to the Wildcats roster are designed to solve that problem. Marco Foster, a transfer and incoming freshman A.J. Lopez, have been brought in to improve the shooting woes that haunted UNH a season ago. Coach Herrion believes it is the one part of the team that is stopping them from reaching their goal of winning an America East conference championship.