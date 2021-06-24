Cancel
Brookeland, TX

Bruce A. Williams

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce A. Williams, 71, of Brookeland, Texas passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. Bruce was born on December 23, 1949 in Chicago, IL. Bruce served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After being retired from the Marine Corps, Bruce went to college and went on to serve other veterans as Chief of Prosthetics for the Department of Veterans where he retired from and then moved to his lake front home on Lake Sam Rayburn. He enjoyed hunting, classic cars and spending time with his family.

