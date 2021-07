Hill-Murray School(MN)/Bismarck Bobcats(NAHL) Final NHL Central Scouting Rank: 109th among North American Skaters. Joe Palodichuk was one of the top players in Minnesota high school hockey this past season, finishing as a finalist for the state’s Mr. Hockey award. He was a standout defenseman Hill-Murray, one of the top hockey programs in the metro Twin Cities. There wsa a time when that alone was enough to get a player drafted. But with US junior leagues becoming deeper in talent in recent years, NHL teams have started to place more emphasis on players that produce against higher levels of competition, viewing them as the safer choice.