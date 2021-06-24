The Grid Wasn’t Attacked in the Colonial Pipeline Hack – But It Sure Was Close

As the head of GlobalSign’s operations for North and South America, I’m always interacting with a wide variety of businesses from the B2B to retail and consumer goods. But as it turns out, the segment I have focused on much of the last decade is the energy market, working especially with the North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB). In doing so, I have been fortunate enough to get quite a bit of exposure to the electricity market, as well as the broader energy industry.