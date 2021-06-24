Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California to vote on clean energy proposal as grid reliability issues loom

trust.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposal would require utilities to buy at least 11,500 megawatts of capacity from zero-emitting or renewable resources between 2023 and 2026. June 24 (Reuters) - California regulators will consider a proposal on Thursday requiring utilities to buy more clean power, a measure backed by environmental groups but opposed by energy producers who have said such steps will undermine the reliability of the state's grid.

news.trust.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#Electric Power#Power Grid#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Austin, TXKTRE

ERCOT responds to Gov. Abbott’s directives to improve electric grid reliability

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has responded to Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directives to improve electric grid reliability. Last week, Governor Abbott sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas directing the PUC and ERCOT to take immediate actions to increase power generation capacity and ensure reliability of the Texas power grid.
California StateL.A. Weekly

California Issues ‘Flex Alert’ As Temperatures Rise and Blackouts Loom

California issued a ‘flex alert’ Monday, July 12, asking residents to reduce electricity use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., as “uncertainty” in power lines have been created by fires and rising temperatures. A combination of the “Bootleg Fire” in Oregon threatening Northern California’s power lines, along with rising temperatures,...
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

What’s Preventing PA from Becoming Northeast Energy Hub? Pipelines

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. Charlie Melançon is a former U.S. Congressman from Louisiana who played an integral role in rebuilding Louisiana’s infrastructure following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Melançon served on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which oversaw energy policy and environmental quality among other issues. He sees a lot of parallels between his home state of Louisiana and Pennsylvania. Melançon has written an editorial appearing in a major PA newspaper hoping to inform and encourage Pennsylvanians to wake up to the fact that pipelines are the key to PA becoming the energy hub of the northeast. Conversely, without (more) pipelines, PA will not realize its potential. Pipelines are the key. Melançon is uniquely qualified to know.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

How ‘unusable’ capped landfill can gain a second life as a solar farm

Landfill, aka garbage dumps or tips, can, under the right conditions, be converted into solar farms once they’re capped. (Capping means putting a cover or barrier between the contaminated material and the surface.) There has been a nearly 80% increase in landfill solar projects built in the US over the past five years. But there are some factors that first need to be considered.
Environmenteenews.net

Pipeline goes CO2 neutral: Innovative or green washing?

Developers of the Mountain Valley pipeline will buy more than $150 million in carbon offsets to make the conduit carbon-neutral during its first decade in service, according to an announcement yesterday that spurred allegations of green washing. The project — which aims to carry natural gas roughly 300 miles from...
California StateThe Verge

Drought is stressing California’s power grid

Drought is putting pressure on California’s already stressed-out grid. As water reservoirs run dry, there’s been a significant drop in hydroelectric generation. Without enough water pressure to quickly turn turbine blades, there could be electricity shortages right when residents need it the most. Rolling blackouts have already become a new...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

SEIA applauds NJ solar bills that encourage community solar, ‘dual-use’ solar and more

Earlier this month, the New Jersey legislature passed two pieces of legislation that will help increase solar development across the state. S2605 establishes the SREC-II program at the Board of Public Utilities (BPU), which includes incentives for at least 1500 MW of behind-the-meter solar facilities and 750 MW of community solar by 2026. It also includes a new competitive solicitation process to incentivize at least 1500 MW of large-scale solar power facilities by 2026, and develops siting criteria for large-scale solar projects.
Massachusetts Statemit.edu

3 Questions: Secretary Kathleen Theoharides on climate and energy in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is poised to be a national and global leader in the fight against climate change. This spring, Kathleen Theoharides, secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, spoke with MIT Energy Initiative Director Robert Armstrong at a seminar focused on Massachusetts’ emissions-reduction plans. Here, Theoharides discusses the state’s initiatives to address the decarbonization of key sectors to help the state achieve these goals.
Richmond, VAWUSA

Power grid being tested by heat wave

RICHMOND, Va. — Heat waves are the most stressful test for our power grid, according to utility operators. “You have to make sure that the weather and the demand can match up, that we're not putting our system in a bad situation,“ said Don Porter, manager of system operations and control for Dominion Energy from the utility's central control room in Richmond.
Seneca County, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Seneca Partners with NexTier to Test Carbon Emissions from Fracking

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. Seneca Resources Company, the exploration and production subsidiary of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), is the latest company to jump on the ESG (environmental, social, governance) bandwagon. Seneca is partnering with NexTier Oilfield Solutions, an oilfield services company that fracks and completes wells for companies like Seneca, to study the carbon emissions that come from fracking shale wells.
California StateStreetInsider.com

California calls for power conservation as heat wave looms

(Reuters) - California's power grid operator on Thursday issued a "flex" alert for Friday, asking consumers to conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. as high demand driven by extreme heat could trigger a capacity shortfall on the state's electric grid. If the grid is still unable to meet...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

India’s NTPC & ONGC Plan To Partner For Offshore Wind Energy Projects

Two public sector giants in India’s energy sector have come together to set up offshore wind energy projects. According to media reports, power generation company NTPC Limited and oil and gas exploration company ONGC Limited have announced a partnership to set up offshore wind energy projects. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding last year. The partnership agreement also covers other clean energy sectors like storage and e-mobility.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US companies to study emissions from fracking operations

The results will yield comparative results on the carbon emissions from upstream services. Two US energy companies announced their intention July 12 to look at ways to reduce carbon emissions from various upstream operations associated with hydraulic fracturing. Seneca Resources, the upstream arm of the National Fuels Gas Company, said...
Arizona StateHuron Daily Tribune

Cow manure methane may soon fuel cars, heat homes in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A new energy facility southwest of Phoenix scheduled to open in December will capture methane from cow manure and reuse the biogas as renewable natural fuel. Facility stakeholders told The Arizona Republic the process will capture harmful gases that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere and exacerbate climate change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy