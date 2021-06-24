California to vote on clean energy proposal as grid reliability issues loom
The proposal would require utilities to buy at least 11,500 megawatts of capacity from zero-emitting or renewable resources between 2023 and 2026. June 24 (Reuters) - California regulators will consider a proposal on Thursday requiring utilities to buy more clean power, a measure backed by environmental groups but opposed by energy producers who have said such steps will undermine the reliability of the state's grid.news.trust.org
