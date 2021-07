You might say a costly transaction helped San Antonio broker Robert Gomez, the owner of Jurassic Realty, find his calling. A few years ago, before he became a sales agent and broker, Gomez found out the hard way how real estate scams occur. Gomez put down a cash deposit, thinking he was buying property from an honest seller, but he later found out that the seller had sold the property to at least five other buyers. All of them had paid cash, but none received a title or any documentation on the deal. The "seller" had scammed them all.