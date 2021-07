The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 13. Today’s cases are all adult residents. The source of infection for seven of them is travel-related: six mainland and one interisland. The remaining 15 are considered community-acquired. Of the 15 community-acquired infections, 12 are in close contacts of previously announced cases, and three have no known source of infection. The Department of Health has identified two new clusters of infection: one in a place of worship and one in a congregate living setting.