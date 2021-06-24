Cancel
A Paws for Pets -- We will always be their voices, because they bring us joy

By LaMoine Roth
York News-Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently saw this on a Facebook page. I don’t know who posted it, I don’t know who wrote it, but I know that it touched something within me. Being an advocate for animals can be overwhelming, it can be exhausting, it has its highs and lows. You wake up one day and realize that you are making a difference but you will never conquer the need. You will save those you can, but you will never end the overpopulation of unwanted cats and kittens. The need for homes will never equal the cats and kittens waiting in shelters throughout the country who are waiting for their chance of a home. You will never reach every individual to educate them on the need to be responsible pet care takers and you will continue to face each day knowing that although you are doing your part, you will never eradicate homeless cats and kittens.

