Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

What’s your favorite Wyoming football throwback uni?

By Cody Tucker
Posted by 
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LARAMIE -- Let's all pretend for a red-hot second that Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl would even go for this. Breaking news: he wouldn't. Bohl is old school. He doesn't believe in names on the back of the jersey and has said numerous times that the Cowboys' colors are brown and gold -- period. Bohl's predecessor, Dave Christensen, didn't buy into that. The Pokes had camouflaged uniforms, brown helmets, gold jerseys and everything in between.

kowb1290.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
230
Followers
2K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
State
Utah State
Local
Wyoming Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Christensen
Person
Craig Bohl
Person
Brett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Cowboys#Pokes#Steamboat#Dolphins#Nike#University Of Wyoming#Wyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Related
College Sportsaunetwork.com

What is your favorite memory inside Jordan-Hare Stadium?

Noah Gardner and Lance Dawe continue their Auburn football schedule analysis series with the Arkansas Razorbacks. How do the Hogs match up with Auburn? They speak with Zac Blackerby of the Locked On Auburn podcast to discuss Auburn’s start to recruiting. Which freshman will make an immediate impact in 2021? In the second hour, the guys reminisce on their favorite memories inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. All that and the best clips from the Wednesday edition of On the Line.
College Sportscougcenter.com

What is your dream home-and-home football matchup

Early July is typically a quiet period for college football ahead of the start of fall camps, however, it can be a popular time for future schedule announcements. Teams are always scheduling home-and-home matchups for some time in the next decade and what better way to generate some buzz for the upcoming season than to announce an opponent for eight years from now.
NFLPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Podcast: Bills WR coach Marc Lubick stops by

CHEYENNE -- If that last name in the headline sounds awfully familiar that's because it is. Marc Lubick, son of Colorado State's legendary head football coach, Sonny Lubick, stopped by this week to chat about his memories of the Border War, as a son and an assistant coach in Fort Collins, winning a Super Bowl title with Peyton Manning and the Broncos and selecting Wyoming's Josh Allen in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, among many other things.
NFLchatsports.com

Should you draft your favorite KC Chiefs in fantasy football?

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs jokes with Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 on the sidelines during their NFL game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) As the summer...
Oregon Statefishduck.com

What is Your Fondest Oregon Football Memory?

Picture it: November 29th, 2013. Oregon and Oregon State are facing off in Autzen Stadium. Marcus Mariota is capping off a fantastic second season as a starter, the Ducks are 9-2 heading in to the day against a 6-5 Beavers squad who would love to prevent Oregon from reaching 10 wins. Mark Helfrich has had a solid first year as a coach after netting a solid recruiting class. The school looks primed to break out in the near future, but tonight the Beavers are standing in the way.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Wednesday, Wyoming And Beyond

Hey, it's the middle of the week already. We did it! Look at us roll through, what was hopefully a shortened week for you and yours. If not, I'm going to make it up to you. What? No, not with paid time off. With trending stories. Yeah, that's what we're doing here. Enjoy these trending stories to start your morning.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Does Vic Fangio deserve to be ranked as one of NFL’s worst coaches?

Vic Fangio is now two years into his NFL head coaching career, and unfortunately the results haven’t been what the Broncos had hoped. Since his hiring, Fangio has a record of 12-20 and two losing seasons, leading NBC Sports’ Patrick Daugherty to rank him as one of the worst head coaches in the NFL. In Daugherty’s rankings of all 32 NFL head coaches, Fangio ranks 24th overall, and is only ranked ahead of the Cincinati Bengals’ Zac Taylor among coaches with NFL head-coaching experience.
Laramie, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

PFF releases annual preseason college QB rankings

LARAMIE -- It's July. That means we are neck deep in "list season." Pro Football Focus, a website filled with breakdowns and player grades, released its annual preseason college quarterback list this week. That means all 130 FBS signal callers earned a ranking. Wyoming's Sean Chambers landed No. 92 overall,...
Cedar Falls, IACedar Valley Daily Times

UNI's Jacobson inks extension

University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson on Thursday signed a contract extension that locks up the four-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year through the end of the 2028-29 season, the university announced. Jacobson is the winningest coach in UNI history with 301 victories and a...
Wyoming StatePosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Which Wyoming players are taking advantage of new NIL rules?

LARAMIE -- July 1 marked the first day NCAA athletes could profit off their names, images and likeness. By now I'm sure you know about Fresno State's Cavinder twins. Not only are those two -- Hanna and Haley -- really good at basketball, they have also been entertaining mass audiences on their social media accounts for years. Boost Mobile took notice. The Cavinder twins are the two newest spokeswomen for the wireless carrier.
Michigan StateUSA Today

Top 10 Michigan football running backs since 1995

Most Michigan fans are excited to see how the running back group pans out this upcoming season with the emergence of Hassan Haskins, the bright glimpses of Blake Corum, and the arrival of top recruit, Donovan Edwards. The 2020 season was disastrous from the running game standpoint. The blocking was...
Laramie, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Nathan Sobey named to Australian Olympic Team

LARAMIE -- Former University of Wyoming guard Nathan Sobey has named to the Australian Olympic team and will represent his country at the end of the month at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Australian team heads into the game ranked third in the FIBA rankings behind the United States...
College Sports247Sports

PFF ranks all 130 FBS starting quarterbacks

Coming off an up and down redshirt freshman campaign at Wisconsin, quarterback Graham Mertz is looking to take a big step forward in year two under center. Leading the Badgers to a 4-3 record, including a win over the Duke's Mayo Bowl over Wake Forest, Mertz, completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,238 yards, and nine touchdowns to five interceptions last season.
NFLYardbarker

Broncos Player Profile: Albert Okwuegbunam | TE

When the Denver Broncos drafted Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam — Drew Lock's college teammate — there was a lot of excitement. Okwuegbunam had good size and ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash, which can make him really dangerous down the seam. He is a solid complementary receiving option to pair...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: What makes team one of league’s 4 ‘most overrated’?

Jun 15, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Members of the Denver Broncos huddle during an offseason workout at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. Now that we can almost taste actual football being played, predictions of how teams will do in the upcoming season start to run...

Comments / 0

Community Policy