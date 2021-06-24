Everything You Need to Know About Princess Anne's Husband and Past Relationships

As the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne’s romantic life has been under a microscope since she was young, despite the fact that the princess lives a relatively private life away from the constant scrutiny that often follows a member of the Royal Family. Today, the princess is happily married to her husband of nearly 30 years, Sir Timothy Laurence, but the road to wedded bliss was not always a fairytale. Who is Princess Anne’s husband, and what was her romantic journey like before they met? Discover the relationship timeline of Princess Anne, from her first flames to the love triangle shown on The Crown to her happily ever after.