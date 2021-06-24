Cancel
Relationships

Everything You Need to Know About Princess Anne's Husband and Past Relationships

By Kara Nesvig
Cover picture for the articleAs the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne’s romantic life has been under a microscope since she was young, despite the fact that the princess lives a relatively private life away from the constant scrutiny that often follows a member of the Royal Family. Today, the princess is happily married to her husband of nearly 30 years, Sir Timothy Laurence, but the road to wedded bliss was not always a fairytale. Who is Princess Anne’s husband, and what was her romantic journey like before they met? Discover the relationship timeline of Princess Anne, from her first flames to the love triangle shown on The Crown to her happily ever after.

U.K.

Here's When Prince George Learned He'll Be King One Day, According To Book

Prince William is already preparing Prince George to one day assume the throne, according to royal historian Robert Lacey. The duke told his eldest son about his "life of future royal service and duty" last year, the author's book says. Prince William reportedly wanted to give his son a "normal...
Celebrities
Tyla

Meghan Markle Uses New Title On Lili's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle did not use her royal title on the birth certificate of her daughter Lili, it has been revealed. TMZ obtained a published a copy of Lili's birth certificate, revealing that Meghan gave her birth name Rachel Meghan Markle. On Archie's birth certificate, Meghan gave her royal title 'Her...
U.K.
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
Celebrities

Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?. A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced”...
U.K.

Rebellious royal outfit at Countess Sophie's wedding revealed

You'd expect a royal wedding to come with a strict dress code, but while that normally includes suits, dresses and headpieces, the Countess of Wessex is said to have requested her guests wear more informal attire for her wedding to Prince Edward. When Countess Sophie tied the knot at St...
Celebrities

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids From Receiving Titles

Prince Charles has allegedly made a drastic decision to slim down the Royal Family and is planning on denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children from having the titles of prince and princess when he becomes king. The Daily Mail reports that Charles is determined to cut costs as a way to appease his subjects and that this isn't a personal decision, but is simply business. "Charles has never made any secret of the fact that he wants a slimmed-down Monarchy when he becomes King," a source told The Sun. "He realizes that the public don't want to pay for a huge Monarchy and, as he said, the balcony at Buckingham Palace would probably collapse."
Celebrities

Zara Tindall Furious Meghan Markle Played ‘Race Card,’ Accused Mom Princess Anne Of Racism?

Was Zara Tindall furious with Meghan Markle for “playing the race card” against her mother, Princess Anne? A tabloid recently quoted a “royal expert” who insisted that the “mystery royal racist” Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, spoke of in their interview with Oprah Winfrey was none other than Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor of a royal feud between Tindall and Markle, as well as the background of the woman behind the claims about Princess Anne.
Celebrities

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.

