Chicago, IL

6 Excellent Novels Set in 20th Century Chicago

Claire Handscombe
 16 days ago

Neal Kharawala/Unsplash

Novels are a great way to get to know a place, and the Windy City is no exception. These six novels give a feel of Chicago throughout the 20th century.

The Great Believers, by Richard Makkai

book cover

Named by Barack Obama in one of his lists of favorite books, The Great Believers tells the story of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s in Chicago, interwoven with a present-day plot. Barack Obama wasn't the only one to praise this book, either: outlets as varied as The New York Times Book Review, Bustle, Publishers Weekly, and Buzzfeed named it one of the best books of 2018. “Makkai knits themes of loss, betrayal, friendship and survival into a powerful story of people struggling to keep their humanity in dire circumstances," says People Magazine.

The House on Mango Street, by Sandra Cisneros

book cover

A modern classic, beloved by many since its publication in 1981, The House on Mango Street paints a picture of the coming of age of a young Latina woman in Chicago through stories, prose poems, and other vignettes.

Here's what the New York Times Book Review said about it: “Cisneros draws on her rich [Latino] heritage . . . and seduces with precise, spare prose, creat[ing] unforgettable characters we want to lift off the page. She is not only a gifted writer, but an absolutely essential one.”

Native Son, by Richard Wright

book cover

In a moment of panic, a Black man kills a white woman. And from there, everything spirals.

Here's what the New Yorker said about Native Son, published in 1940, which does not shy away from the harsh realities of 1930s inner city Chicago. “The most powerful American novel to appear since The Grapes of Wrath. . . so overwhelming is its central drive, so gripping its mounting intensity.”

The comparison to The Grapes of Wrath is an apt one, since it too explores poverty, hopelessness, and the lengths to which they drive us -- and the systemic forces oppressing people and shaping destinies still today.

Silver Girl, by Leslie Pietrzyk

book cover

A portrait of the intensity of young female friendship, Silver Girl tells the story of a young woman who escapes her difficult background to go to college in Chicago, and befriends a girl from a seemingly perfect family. Meanwhile, in the Chicago of 1982, the Tylenol Killer makes his presence felt, at first distantly, and then much closer to home.

The novel earned a starred review from Publishers Weekly, who called it "a profound, mesmerizing, and disturbing novel that delves into the vagaries of college relationships and how the social-financial stratum one is born into reverberates through one’s life."

Sister Carrie, by Theodore Dreiser

book cover

"Sister Carrie … came to housebound and airless America like a great free Western wind, and to our stuffy domesticity gave us the first fresh air since Mark Twain and Whitman," said Sinclair Lewis. The America of 1900 wasn't necessarily ready for the fresh air, though -- even its publisher tried to back out. It was bold and daring to portray a woman making her way and rising to fame and riches, refusing to cast judgement on her for eschewing the moral code of the time.

The Time Traveler's Wife, by Audrey Niffenegger

book cover

The Time Traveler's Wife is a modern classic, and a moving story of impossible love -- impossible because Henry has a disorder which causes him to involuntarily travel back to the past of forward to the future. Clare knows they love each other, but she is always being left behind. Here's what the San Francisco Chronicle says about it: “A singular tale of a charming man with a funny condition (he slips in and out of time) and the woman who loves him. The setting, the city of Chicago, is luminous.”

Claire Handscombe

Claire Handscombe is a British writer who moved to Washington, DC, in 2012, ostensibly to study for an MFA in Creative Writing, but really, let’s be honest, because of an obsession with The West Wing. She is the host of the Brit Lit Podcast, a monthly show about news and views from UK books and publishing; the author of Unscripted, a novel about a young woman with a celebrity crush and a determined plan; and the editor of Walk With Us: How The West Wing Changed Our Lives.

