FOX TOWNSHIP--The community celebration is back this year as Fox Township "Celebrates our Freedom" in a huge evening event at the Community Park. With it looking like the weather will cooperate, everyone is looking forward to the fireworks at dusk, but the fun begins at 5 p.m. at the Park with concession stands, vendors, balloon artists, pony rides, and live music, at the huge park just outside of Kersey on Main Street. Besides the regular park playground equipment, inflatable rides are also on offer to keep the kids active, and maybe tire them out a bit before the light show begins at dusk.