Two women are dead after a pair of shootings in Baltimore County this week, and one person has been charged with first-degree murder, police say. The first shooting took place in the early hours of Thursday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m., police were called to a home on Proctor Avenue in White Marsh, where they found 32-year-old Shaunya Green suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, according to a police news release. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.