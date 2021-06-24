WSU Tech to Launch New Drone Program

WSU Tech in Wichita will be offering a two-year program beginning in August to train new pilots for the aviation industry. The program was announced Wednesday by WSU Tech President Sheree Utash. She said graduates will be certified as FAA Part 141 pilots and they will earn an associate of science degree, and they will be eligible for five ratings from the FAA: Private, Instrument, Commercial, Multi-Engine, and Certified Flight Instructor. The students will be required to complete a minimum of 235 flight hours, and they will begin that with WSU Tech’s new Cessna Skyhawk 172.