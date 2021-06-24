Cancel
NBA

The Crossover: Of the Remaining Teams, Which Team Has the Best Story of the Season?

Sports Illustrated
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are down to the Clippers, Suns, Bucks, and Hawks for the conference finals series in this season’s NBA playoffs. None of these teams have won a championship since the NBA/ABA merger, and three of the four have never appeared in a Finals series. All of these teams have had fascinating years, but which team’s season has the best story? The Crossover’s Madelyn Burke, Ben Pickman, and Michael Pina make their picks for which remaining team had the best season.

