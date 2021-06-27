131 HOLLY ROAD, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

This wonderful two-story home with a bright, open floorplan on generous lot on a quiet cul-de-sac in Village Acres is in immaculate condition! Numerous updates and improvements have been made, including a new roof last year and new Anderson windows. The home has been recently repainted and pressure washed, and the crawl space has been encapsulated. This has beautiful hardwood floors throughout living areas on main level, including the living and dining rooms, kitchen, breakfast nook and hall, and carpet in all the bedrooms, Step through the front door into a spacious living room with a two-story cathedral ceiling and adjoining dining area. A fabulous kitchen has white wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a new refrigerator and induction/convection oven.