Rockingham, NC

131 HOLLY ROAD, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

Richmond County Daily Journal
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KP0nU_0aeiLuVi00

Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, ranch style home, situated on a nice corner lot. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, this home features a nice size kitchen/living combo, family room which could double as a 4th bedroom, dining room, nice size laundry room and so much more. The exterior boasts a 2 car garage, front porch, screened in back porch, and a workshop as well. This home has been very well taken care of and move in ready, so make your appointment today before its too late!!!

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
