The Bible Project: John: 'I am' the Title of Yehovah and Yeshua (Jesus)
Week 38: John 5-21 For Daily Readings go to: thebibleproject.com. I am: We first encounter this title through Moses at the burning bush. Moses asks God what name He should give the people when they ask who sent him to them. God said to Moses, “I AM WHO I AM”; and He said, “Thus you shall say to the sons of Israel, ‘I AM has sent me to you’” (Exodus 3:14). Jesus uses this title on seven occasions to identify himself. The use may not be apparent in your translation of the Bible but it is present in the Greek source documents.www.myheraldreview.com