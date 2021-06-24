Cancel
Live at 5 Sports with Todd and Souhan 6-24-21

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Lynx still looking for their stride. Fowles is one of the best ever. Do MLB fans care as much about sticky stuff on pitchers fingers as the hitters do?

Sportswhopam.com

Sports Briefs 6/29/21

The Tampa Bay Lightning cruised to victory 5-1 over the Montreal Canadiens in Game One of the Stanley Cup Final in Tampa. Game two is Wednesday night. The NHL is taking its All-Star Game to Las Vegas in 2022. Las Vegas has become a popular hockey destination since the Golden Knights broke through in the league in 2017. It’s the first All-Star Game for the NHL since St. Louis hosted the event in 2020.
MLBwxbc1043.com

Sports News, 07-03-21

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been placed on 7-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball, three days after an allegation of assault was made against him. The leave was imposed under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. MLB says it continues to collect information in its ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation.
Saint Louis, MOkxeo.com

KXEO Sports Report 6/29/21

The St. Louis Cardinals bats broke out of a slump with a 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamond Backs last (Monday) night at Busch Stadium. The Redbirds put up a 6 run, 7th inning. Paul DeJong jacked a 2 run home run. The Kansas City Royals lost 6-5 to the...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Beat Tigers in Ten, Sweep Four Game Series

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota second baseman Jorge Polanco clubbed a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the tenth inning to lift the Twins past the Detroit Tigers 12-9 at Target Field yesterday. Ben Rortvedt hit a game-tying solo shot in the bottom of the ninth after Detroit went ahead...
willmarradio.com

Twins Owner Talks about First Half of MLB Season

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The principal owner and chairman of the Minnesota Twins says the first half of the season has been disappointing and the hope is the team picks things up in the second half of the year. Jim Pohlad says sometimes things don't click and that has been the...
New York City, NYwsjmsports.com

Scoreboard roundup — 6/28/21

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:. Minnesota at Chi White (Postponed) LA Clippers, 116 Phoenix 102 (Phoenix leads series 3-2) Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 (Tampa Bay leads series 1-0) Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
FanSided

24 iconic sports photos from Getty Images

The sports world makes for a beautiful palette but individual images can get lost in the constant shuffle. Here are the most iconic sports photos from Getty Images this week. Simone Biles warms up on the vault prior to the Women’s competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021, in St Louis, Missouri.
NFLhometownbroadcasting.com

Hometown Broadcasting Sports Tuesday 7/6/21

Pete Alonso broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double off All-Star Brandon Woodruff, and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night in a matchup of National League division leaders. Edwin Díaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth, retiring three straight batters with two on after giving up an RBI single to Tyrone Taylor. Michael Conforto added an RBI single and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly for the Mets, who managed only one hit against an efficient Woodruff (7-4) through six innings. Still, they improved to 25-11 at Citi Field with another stingy pitching performance — New York began the day with a 2.08 ERA at home that was best in the majors — and reached the midpoint of the season with a 44-37 record.
Golfbutlercountytimesgazette.com

How to bet the British Open: PGA Tour odds, key stats and course preview

The sixth and final major of the 2020-21 PGA Tour 'super season' is on hand with the world's best golfers at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent, England for the British Open. On this page, we present our betting guide for the 2021 British Open, with PGA Tour odds and betting options, as well as a course breakdown and the key stats you need to know.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Rogers Going to All-Star Game, Ohtani Making History

(Denver, CO) -- Another member of the Minnesota Twins is in the All-Star Game in Denver. Minnesota reliever Taylor Rogers has been added to the American League team. Rogers joins Nelson Cruz as the representatives for the Twins in this year's game. The honor is especially meaningful for Rogers, who is a Denver native. The All-Star Game is set for tonight in the Mile High City. Shohei Ohtani is set to take the mound for the American League. Max Scherzer will start for the National League.
NFLchatsports.com

The Ryan Pace Bracket Challenge: Management 1 vs 8

Ryan Pace is a lightning rod for criticism and praise, mostly because Bears fans are desperate to believe and desperate to blame. The first piece in this series introduced the premise—each day will look at decisions made by Ryan Pace, and for fun and distraction, there will be mock balance between sides. There will be a “best” and a “worst” run-off for side, until eventually the sides meet in a final championship bout.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks

It’s almost to go as planned that once a WWE star leaves or gets let go from the company that they’ll almost for sure head over to AEW. This, of course, has been the case time and time again. Daniel Bryan may be the next one to follow suit as rumors have been flying left and right stating that Daniel Bryan will be going to AEW. The question isn’t so much about the amount of these rumors, but the question is, how much merit does any of these rumors hold? Braun Strowman Calls Out Top AEW Star.
NFLchatsports.com

Jake Plummer’s Arizona Cardinals debut was a memorable one

(Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Jake Plummer. Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jake “The Snake” Plummer almost rallied the team to victory in his professional debut. The date was October 19th, 1997, and the Arizona Cardinals had flown across the country for an NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

