Sun sets on Dragons’ postseason baseball play

By Kathleen Borrelli
Daily Progress
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the sun set on a beautiful summer evening last Wednesday, the excitement of post-season came to an end for the William Monroe Dragons. The varsity baseball team fell 5-7 against Brentsville District High School on the home field in the same evening that varsity softball lost 0-4 at Brentsville and the varsity boys soccer team went 0-4 against George Mason, all regional semifinal games.

