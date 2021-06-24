Cancel
Costa Mesa, CA

Woman Arrested for Setting Fire to Costa Mesa Hotel Room

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has been arrested for arson after she allegedly set fire to a Costa Mesa hotel room while remaining inside. The woman had made a phone call from a hotel room at the 3100 block of Bristol Street at about 6:17 AM on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in which she “made a threat to harm herself and start a fire,” according to the release. Officers arrived to hear the smoke alarm going off inside the room but were prevented from entering immediately, as the woman had already barricaded the door.

