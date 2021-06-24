Woman Arrested for Setting Fire to Costa Mesa Hotel Room

A woman has been arrested for arson after she allegedly set fire to a Costa Mesa hotel room while remaining inside. The woman had made a phone call from a hotel room at the 3100 block of Bristol Street at about 6:17 AM on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in which she “made a threat to harm herself and start a fire,” according to the release. Officers arrived to hear the smoke alarm going off inside the room but were prevented from entering immediately, as the woman had already barricaded the door.