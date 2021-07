The Timothy J. Piazza Law that would give New Jersey one of the toughest anti-hazing laws in the country is expected to be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. The bill, A-3149/S-84, passed the Senate by 38-0 on June 30, the final legislative hurdle since the Assembly companion passed the lower chamber on May 5 after more than a year of dormancy due to the pandemic and just in time before the Legislature leaves for summer recess. Timothy Piazza died from a fraternity hazing event in Pennsylvania four years ago.