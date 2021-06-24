Chardon Expecting Typical Return to School

Chardon Schools students will likely see a much more typical return to school this August, according to a continuity of services plan presented to the Chardon Schools Board of Education at their regular meeting June 21. Superintendent Michael Hanlon said the Ohio Department of Education is requiring districts to prepare the document, but it is much less detailed than last year’s return to school plan, created at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes the expenditure of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds on prevention and mitigation strategies, including new windows to improve air quality, cleaning...