Chardon Chamber Flourishes, Presents Awards

Many local business owners may look back on 2020 as a difficult year with tough government restrictions and a drop in customers and revenue, but the Chardon Area Chamber of Commerce made surprising headway in the stormy seas of COVID-19. “We grew. 2020 … turned out to be a better year than we thought it might be,” said chamber President Cathy Peters, speaking at the annual awards ceremony June 15 at St. Denis Golf Course and Party Center in Chardon. Past President Jonathan Schneider opened the ceremony noting area businesses increased by 12, four businesses relocated and the chamber gained...