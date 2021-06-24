Passage of climate bill seen as boon for farmers
ANDERSON — Legislation designed to give farmers and foresters greater access to carbon markets was passed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday. The Growing Climate Solutions Act, introduced last year by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., drew overwhelming bipartisan support in passing by a vote of 92-8. Supporters, including the Indiana Farm Bureau and the Indiana Corn and Soybean Alliance, said the bill will simultaneously give farmers a greater understanding of how carbon markets work and raise farm income.