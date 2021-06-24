Blood Center Puts Out Call For Donations As Supplies Run Low

Lifeshare Blood Center is warning Shreveport-Bossier residents that blood supplies are critically low going into the long 4th of July weekend. I'm sure I don't need to tell you about the increased risk of emergencies requiring a ready blood supply going into a 'party' weekend. Lifeshare Blood Center is reporting that there is only a two-day supply currently and is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and donate. They've scheduled a number of mobile blood drives over the weekend in an effort called 'United We Give.' Donations can also be made at both blood center locations listed below.