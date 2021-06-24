Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

What’s your favorite Wyoming football throwback uni?

By Cody Tucker
Posted by 
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LARAMIE -- Let's all pretend for a red-hot second that Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl would even go for this. Breaking news: he wouldn't. Bohl is old school. He doesn't believe in names on the back of the jersey and has said numerous times that the Cowboys' colors are brown and gold -- period. Bohl's predecessor, Dave Christensen, didn't buy into that. The Pokes had camouflaged uniforms, brown helmets, gold jerseys and everything in between.

kgab.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
State
Utah State
Local
Wyoming Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Christensen
Person
Craig Bohl
Person
Brett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Cowboys#Pokes#Steamboat#Dolphins#Nike#University Of Wyoming#Wyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

You ok? Did you make it back from the weekend alright? There was a ton of stuff going on, Fridays on the Plaza, Superday, Uncle Kracker, you get the idea. I hope you're able to shift gears back into the work week. This is a good time to check out the trending stories to launch into the week.
College Sportsaunetwork.com

What is your favorite memory inside Jordan-Hare Stadium?

Noah Gardner and Lance Dawe continue their Auburn football schedule analysis series with the Arkansas Razorbacks. How do the Hogs match up with Auburn? They speak with Zac Blackerby of the Locked On Auburn podcast to discuss Auburn’s start to recruiting. Which freshman will make an immediate impact in 2021? In the second hour, the guys reminisce on their favorite memories inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. All that and the best clips from the Wednesday edition of On the Line.
College Sportscougcenter.com

What is your dream home-and-home football matchup

Early July is typically a quiet period for college football ahead of the start of fall camps, however, it can be a popular time for future schedule announcements. Teams are always scheduling home-and-home matchups for some time in the next decade and what better way to generate some buzz for the upcoming season than to announce an opponent for eight years from now.
College Sports247Sports

Top players Carolina will face from the NCAA Transfer Portal

The South Carolina football team is going to be impacted by players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, and so will every other team in the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks, like everyone else, lost some critical players to other schools this offseason as players are allowed one free transfer but first-year head coach Shane Beamer tried to make the best of the situation.
NFLchatsports.com

Should you draft your favorite KC Chiefs in fantasy football?

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs jokes with Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 on the sidelines during their NFL game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) As the summer...
Oregon Statefishduck.com

What is Your Fondest Oregon Football Memory?

Picture it: November 29th, 2013. Oregon and Oregon State are facing off in Autzen Stadium. Marcus Mariota is capping off a fantastic second season as a starter, the Ducks are 9-2 heading in to the day against a 6-5 Beavers squad who would love to prevent Oregon from reaching 10 wins. Mark Helfrich has had a solid first year as a coach after netting a solid recruiting class. The school looks primed to break out in the near future, but tonight the Beavers are standing in the way.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Does Vic Fangio deserve to be ranked as one of NFL’s worst coaches?

Vic Fangio is now two years into his NFL head coaching career, and unfortunately the results haven’t been what the Broncos had hoped. Since his hiring, Fangio has a record of 12-20 and two losing seasons, leading NBC Sports’ Patrick Daugherty to rank him as one of the worst head coaches in the NFL. In Daugherty’s rankings of all 32 NFL head coaches, Fangio ranks 24th overall, and is only ranked ahead of the Cincinati Bengals’ Zac Taylor among coaches with NFL head-coaching experience.
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Joe Burrow Mentioned Among Top Quarterbacks in the NFL

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the city by storm since being drafted last April. The 24-year-old has established himself as the face of the franchise. Burrow flashed his potential as a rookie, completing 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He suffered a torn ACL in November, which ended his season after just 10 games.
Cedar Falls, IACedar Valley Daily Times

UNI's Jacobson inks extension

University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson on Thursday signed a contract extension that locks up the four-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year through the end of the 2028-29 season, the university announced. Jacobson is the winningest coach in UNI history with 301 victories and a...
Michigan StateUSA Today

Top 10 Michigan football running backs since 1995

Most Michigan fans are excited to see how the running back group pans out this upcoming season with the emergence of Hassan Haskins, the bright glimpses of Blake Corum, and the arrival of top recruit, Donovan Edwards. The 2020 season was disastrous from the running game standpoint. The blocking was...
NFLYardbarker

Broncos Player Profile: Albert Okwuegbunam | TE

When the Denver Broncos drafted Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam — Drew Lock's college teammate — there was a lot of excitement. Okwuegbunam had good size and ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash, which can make him really dangerous down the seam. He is a solid complementary receiving option to pair...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

2021 49ers Roster Preview: Quarterback

With the start of training camp about three weeks away, now would be the perfect time to take a look at every player on the San Francisco 49ers roster and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. The majority of the news around the 49ers has been...
College Sports247Sports

PFF ranks all 130 FBS starting quarterbacks

Coming off an up and down redshirt freshman campaign at Wisconsin, quarterback Graham Mertz is looking to take a big step forward in year two under center. Leading the Badgers to a 4-3 record, including a win over the Duke's Mayo Bowl over Wake Forest, Mertz, completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,238 yards, and nine touchdowns to five interceptions last season.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: What makes team one of league’s 4 ‘most overrated’?

Jun 15, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Members of the Denver Broncos huddle during an offseason workout at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. Now that we can almost taste actual football being played, predictions of how teams will do in the upcoming season start to run...
College SportsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Kickoff times for UNI football games announced

UNI Football will kick off four of five home games at 4 p.m., the lone exception being the season finale against Western Illinois, which will kick off at 1 p.m. According to a UNI release, the kickoff for the season opener against Iowa State was also moved back an hour to 3:30 p.m.
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

Michigan State Football: Mathematical Season Preview

Summer is here and the time is right...for crunching some numbers related to college football. Over the years, I have developed a rather complex system for analyzing an upcoming college football season. Now that we are into the month of July and the preseason magazines have hit the stands, it is time to break out the slide rule and see what insights we can gain about the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy