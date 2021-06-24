What’s your favorite Wyoming football throwback uni?

Noah Gardner and Lance Dawe continue their Auburn football schedule analysis series with the Arkansas Razorbacks. How do the Hogs match up with Auburn? They speak with Zac Blackerby of the Locked On Auburn podcast to discuss Auburn’s start to recruiting. Which freshman will make an immediate impact in 2021? In the second hour, the guys reminisce on their favorite memories inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. All that and the best clips from the Wednesday edition of On the Line.