Golf

Opinion: Rahm Rebounds for U.S. Open Victory

By Jacob Artz, Staff Writer
Villanovan
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Rahm’s clutch putting on the 71st and 72nd holes of the 121st United States Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California was a sight to behold. Unfortunately, however, it was set up two weeks earlier in even more dramatic fashion. Two weeks earlier, Jon Rahm was dominating the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and was poised to win his second straight Memorial Tournament. He had a six-shot lead after 54 holes and had one round left to complete the defense of his title. However, walking off the 18th green on Saturday, PGA Tour officials told Rahm he had to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rahm knew he was under contract tracing but had tested negative every day during the week. The positive test could not have come at a worse time as Rahm was almost a sure bet to win given his strong play the first three rounds of the Memorial Tournament, but life had other ideas.

